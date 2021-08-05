Tokyo Olympics 2020: Caitlin Regal falls just short of potential final against teammate Lisa Carrington in K1 500m

NZ Herald Focus Sport's Cheree Kinnear wraps all the Olympics news from day 13, as Lisa Carrignton sets up another big day of action. Video / NZ Herald / Sky Sport

NZ Herald Focus Sport's Cheree Kinnear wraps all the Olympics news from day 13, as Lisa Carrignton sets up another big day of action. Video / NZ Herald / Sky Sport

Kiwi kayaker Caitlin Regal has fallen just short of making the K1 500m final, finishing in third.

Regal, who took out gold in the K2 500m alongside Lisa Carrington on Monday, rushed out of the blocks to take the early lead in the first semi of the day but was soon overtaken by eventual winner Hungarian Tamara Csipes.

Regal still looked good to make the top two finish needed to advance to the final but eventually ran out of steam and was pipped at the line by Belgian Hermien Peters. She will race in tomorrow's B final.

Caitlin Regal. Photo / Getty

Her teammate Carrington races in the fourth semifinal today at 1.19pm and, barring a significant upset or disaster, is set to make yet another final.

Carrington became one of New Zealand's most prolific Olympians on Monday, claiming two golds in the K1 200m and K2 500m, equalling fellow kayakers Ian Ferguson (four gold, one silver) and Paul MacDonald (three gold, one silver, one bronze), and equestrian Mark Todd (two gold, three bronze). Her four golds are matched only by Ferguson.

Another medal would place her at the top of New Zealand's all time medal winners and make a strong claim as the country's greatest Olympian.

- more to come

Full Kiwi schedule below. Click on a name to see athlete's bio, upcoming events, past Games performance and medal chance.