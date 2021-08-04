Voyager 2021 media awards
Tokyo Olympics 2020: British heptathlete Katarina Johnson-Thompson disqualified in heartbreaking scenes

NZ Herald Focus Sport's Cheree Kinnear wraps all the Olympics news from day 13, as Lisa Carrignton sets up another big day of action. Video / NZ Herald / Sky Sport

In perhaps the saddest sight we've seen in Tokyo, a British heptathlete's brave attempt to finish a race with a major injury went unrewarded.

Katarina Johnson-Thompson ruptured her Achilles at the end of 2020 and also underwent surgery on an unspecified issue.

The fact the 28-year-old had managed to make the start line in Tokyo was an achievement in itself, something she called a personal "victory".

But after 80m of Wednesday's 200m heat, the fourth of seven rounds of competition, reigning world champion Johnson-Thompson crashed to the floor in agony and remained there with her head in her hands.

A wheelchair was brought to the track but she refused that and decided to carry on running to record a time.

Katarina Johnson-Thompson limps to finish the 200m heats in the women's heptathlon after pulling up with an injury. Photo / Getty
However, in a cruel twist, officials disqualified her after deeming she had stepped outside of her lane.

Prior to that race, she had been lying in fifth place overall and knew that the track events were her strongest disciplines.

Katarina Johnson-Thompson of Team Great Britain receives medical attention as she sits injured during the women's heptathlon 200m heats. Photo / Getty
"Unfortunately Katarina Johnson-Thompson sustained an injury to her right calf during the 200m and has had to withdraw from the heptathlon," British Athletics said in a statement.

"To confirm, it is not a repeat of her recent Achilles injury which was on her left leg. There will be no further comment this evening."