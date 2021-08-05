Voyager 2021 media awards
Sport|Sailing

Tokyo Olympics 2020: AUT's Sailing Professor Mark Orams - The key questions New Zealand sailors have to answer after disappointing campaign

5 minutes to read
Rio medalists Alex Maloney and Molly Meech capsized in race one and never recovered. Photo / Getty

Mark Orams
By:

Professor Mark Orams is a former NZ and world champion sailor, Team New Zealand member, author, environmentalist and Professor of Sport and Recreation at the Auckland University Technology.

OPINION:

The 2020 Tokyo Olympics sailing event drew to a close for the New Zealand team with a "leather medal" for a fourth place finish to Paul Snow-Hansen and Daniel Wilcox.

The men's 470 pair

