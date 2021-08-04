Tokyo Olympics 2020 (August 5): New Zealand athletes and events in action, how to watch in NZ, live streaming

Lisa Carrington has a chance for a third medal at the Tokyo Olympics today. Photo / AP

Lisa Carrington has a chance for a third medal at the Tokyo Olympics today. Photo / AP

Lisa Carrington has the chance the pick up a third medal in Tokyo today while Rio bronze medallist Tom Walsh looks to go one or two places better in the men's shot put final.

Here's all you need to know about today's action (Thursday, 5 August).

Kiwis in action today

‌

Lisa Carrington eyes a third gold medal at the Tokyo Olympics today as she competes in the K1-500m semifinals (1.19pm), with K2 teammate Caitlin Regal (12.58pm) in the other semifinal. The final takes place at 3.29pm. Men's K2 1000m duo Max Brown and Kurtis also race in the semifinals (1.26pm) with a potential final at 3.55pm.

New Zealand's other big medal chance today is in the men's shot put final (2.05pm) where Rio bronze medallist Tom Walsh and fellow Kiwi Jacko Gill will enter the circle. Walsh will be looking for less drama than the qualification stage when he almost failed to register a successful attempt. American defending champion and world record holder Ryan Crouser heads into the event as the favourite.

In other events, Lydia Ko has her second round in the women's golf event, Andrea Anacan competes in the women's Kata as karate makes its Olympic debut, Nick Willis looks to make another 1500m final at the velodrome the quest for a medal continues with Campbell Stewart in the Omnium, Sam Webster in the men's sprint and Ellesse Andrews in the women's Keirin - the only event where medals will be decided today.

Sports in action today

Athletics (Six finals - Men's triple jump, men's shot put, men's 110m hurdles, men's 20km race walk, women's pole vault, men's 400m)

Baseball (semifinal)

Basketball (Men's semifinals)

Beach Volleyball (women's and men's semifinals)

Boxing (Semifinals, final)

Canoe Sprint (Four finals)

Cycling Track (Women's Keirin, Men's omnium)

Diving (Women's 10m platform final)

Football (Women's bronze match)

Golf (Women's second round)

Handball (Men's semifinals)

Hockey (Men's gold and bronze matches)

Karate (Three finals)

Marathon swimming (Men's 10km final)

Modern Pentathlon (Men's and women's fencing)

Skateboarding (Men's Park final)

Sport Climbing (Men's combined, lead final)

Table Tennis (Women's team gold and bronze finals)

Volleyball (Men's semifinals)

Water Polo (Women's semifinals)

Wrestling (Three finals)

How to follow the action

The Herald will have live updates running from 10am, while you can catch all the action on Sky Sport. Every event on Sky can also be watched via streaming on Sky Sport Now or Sky Go.

Sports in action tomorrow

Artistic Swimming (Team technical routine)

Athletics (Eight finals)

Baseball (semifinal)

Basketball (Women's semifinals)

Beach Volleyball (Women's medal matches)

Boxing (Semifinals, final)

Canoe Sprint (Heats, quarter-finals)

Cycling Track (Women's madison, Men's sprint)

Diving (Men's 10m platform preliminary)

Equestrian (Jumping team qualifier)

Football (Women's gold medal match, men's bronze medal match)

Golf (Women's third round)

Handball (Women's semifinals)

Hockey (Women's gold and bronze matches)

Karate (Three finals)

Modern Pentathlon (Women's laser run)

Rhythmic Gymnastics (Individual all-around qualification)

Sport Climbing (Women's combined, lead final)

Table Tennis (Men's team gold and bronze finals)

Volleyball (Women's semifinals)

Water Polo (Men's semifinals)

Wrestling (Three finals)