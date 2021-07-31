Voyager 2021 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
SportUpdated

Tokyo Olympics 2020: Andrew Alderson - Eight things that saved the Games in the first eight days

4 minutes to read
NZ Herald Focus Sport's Cheree Kinnear wraps all the action from a historic day for New Zealand sport and we check out three Olympic flatmate's Cambridge crib. Video / NZ Herald / Sky Sport

NZ Herald Focus Sport's Cheree Kinnear wraps all the action from a historic day for New Zealand sport and we check out three Olympic flatmate's Cambridge crib. Video / NZ Herald / Sky Sport

Andrew Alderson
By:

Sports reporter, NZ Herald

The Tokyo Games appear to have been saved by the force of humanity.

Ignore the medals, the pomp and the International Olympic Committee's corporate bulldozer.

The governing body effectively pulled rank on Japanese sovereignty to

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.