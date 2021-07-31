Tokyo Olympics 2020: American Olympians protest own teammate accused of sexual misconduct

Three American fencers have made a staggering protest against their own teammate at the Tokyo Olympics. Photo / Twitter

Three American fencers have made a staggering protest against their own teammate at the Tokyo Olympics on Friday.

Jake Hoyle, Curtis McDowald, and Yeisser Ramirez donned pink face masks in solidarity with sexual assault victims during their opening epee match against Japan.

American teammate Alen Hadzic, who wore a black face mask, is still under investigation after three women accused him of sexual misconduct between 2013 and 2015.

"They decided to make a statement that they were not standing for him being there," a fencing athlete told BuzzFeedNews.

"They wanted to make a distinction between themselves that they didn't stand for sexual assault or abuse against women.

"The disdain was clear," a source said.

American fencer and 2016 Olympic medallist Ibtihaj Muhammad tweeted: "Kudos to the team for taking a stand."

The New York Post reports Hadzic received a temporary suspension from the US Centre for SafeSport in June due to the allegations made against him.

An arbitrator then overturned the suspension last month, allowing Hadzic to compete in the Olympics as an alternate in the men's epee competition.

Hadzic was originally denied his request to stay inside the Village during the Games by USA Fencing as part of a "safety plan".

The 29-year-old has previously said the claims made against him are "frankly not true".

According to an official complaint filed by Hadzic, USA Fencing forced him to fly by himself to Tokyo, train separately from the rest of the team and is bunking him in a hotel.

Hadzic appealed the measures taken by USA Fencing, describing his restrictions as "arbitrary and unnecessary".

His appeal was heard by an independent arbitrator which upheld the restrictions placed on him.

As reported by USA Today, Hadzic's lawyer Michael Palma said Hadzic has been permitted to move to accommodation closer to the Village, but will still not be able to enter the official athletes accommodation.

