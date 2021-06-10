Tokyo Olympic Games 2020: Rowing athletes named in New Zealand team

Lachlan Waugh and Cheree Kinnear talk UFC, Super Rugby final, and the Warriors game all happening this weekend. Video / Photosport

Kiwi rowers Kerri Gowler and Grace Prendergast will get two shots at gold at the upcoming Tokyo Olympics after being named as both the women's pair and in the women's eight squad.

The pair were named at Lake Karapiro today, with 32 rowers making up the full team for Tokyo.

"Representing New Zealand in my chosen sport is something I am incredibly proud to have achieved, especially alongside my long-time rowing partner Kerri," said Prendergast.

"The opportunity to again showcase New Zealand's strength in rowing at an Olympic Games is very special to me, and to do so alongside such talented teammates is a dream come true.''

"I hope that our team's success come Tokyo will inspire another generation of female rowers, as I was inspired at a young age.''

The women's eight squad also includes Jackie Gowler, Beth Ross, Phoebe Spoors, Kirstyn Goodger, Kelsey Bevan, Lucy Spoors, Emma Dyke, Ella Greenslade and coxswain Caleb Shepherd. Ten athletes have been selected to the eight, with the final makeup of the boat to be named prior to competition.

Jackie Gowler, Beth Ross, Kerri Gowler, Grace Prendergast, Kelsey Bevan, Lucy Spoors and Emma Dyk. Photo / Photosport

Meanwhile, Brooke Donoghue will compete with Hannah Osborne in the highly competitive women's double scull event. Donoghue, who earlier this year won the national title in the women's single scull event, also praised New Zealand's talented women's rowing squad.

"One of the biggest strengths of our team is the competitiveness which has been an asset, especially given we haven't raced internationally for 2 years. We always want the best for each other, and I am excited to put on the silver fern and race with my team," she Donoghue.

Olivia Loe, Eve Macfarlane, Ruby Tew and Georgia Nugent-O'Leary will make up New Zealand's women's quad.

Emma Twigg, also coached by Rodger, will represent New Zealand in the women's single scull for the fourth time at an Olympic Games, after coming extremely close to a medal in both London and Rio.

Jordan Parry will make his Olympic debut as New Zealand's men's single sculler. Parry first represented New Zealand as part of the U21 Trans-Tasman team in 2014 and has more recently been a part of New Zealand's U23 and elite men's quad. Parry is coached by Gary Roberts.

Chris Harris and Jack Lopas make up New Zealand's double scull crew. Harris represented New Zealand in the 2012 and 2016 Olympic Games in both the men's four and men's quad, while 2021 marks the first occasion Lopas will represent New Zealand at an elite level.

Men's double of Jack Lopas and Chris Harris. Photo / Photosport

At 21 years old, Dan Williamson is the youngest member of the New Zealand Rowing Team competing in Tokyo, joining Matt MacDonald, Tom Mackintosh, Philip Wilson, Shaun Kirkham, Hamish Bond, Michael Brake, Tom Murray and coxswain Sam Bosworth in the men's eight crew.

Stephen Jones and Brook Robertson make up the men's coxless pair event.

Rowing NZ General Manager of Performance Judith Hamilton, said the team naming is a key milestone with just over a month until competition.

"After what was an incredibly tough postponement for all Kiwi athletes, we are incredibly proud to finalise our Olympic team. We are confident in the ability and potential of our athletes and look forward to competing on the world stage," said Hamilton.

"It's especially wonderful to see so many of our female rowers representing New Zealand at an Olympic Games and in many cases, entering the Games as World Champions."

NZOC CEO Kereyn Smith extended her congratulations to the athletes.

"New Zealand has an extremely proud history in rowing at the Olympic Games. It's one of our most successful sports with our rowers earning us a staggering 24 Olympic medals. We look forward to watching these fantastic athletes add to that legacy in Tokyo next month."

The naming of the rowing squad takes the total number of athletes selected to the New Zealand team to 117.