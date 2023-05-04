Voyager 2022 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Home / Sport

Tight Five with Elliott Smith: Why the Super Rugby draft idea is a stinker

By
4 mins to read
Dalton Papali'i, Roger Tuivasa-Sheck and Caleb Clarke during a Blues training session. Photo / Photosport

Dalton Papali'i, Roger Tuivasa-Sheck and Caleb Clarke during a Blues training session. Photo / Photosport

Newstalk ZB’s lead rugby commentator Elliott Smith analyses the latest talking points in the rugby world.

An observation...

In the words of Daryl Kerrigan from the movie ‘The Castle’, Rugby Australia chairman Hamish McClennan is

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Sport