The Cossack fights off the challenge of Hey Happy to win Saturday’s Signature Homes Waikato Steeplechase (3900m) at Te Rapa. Photo / Kenton Wright (Race Images)

Outstanding jumper The Cossack commenced another campaign over the fences in winning fashion as he captured Saturday’s Signature Homes Waikato Steeplechase (3900m) at Te Rapa.

Since joining the stable of Paul Nelson and Corrina McDougal in 2020, The Cossack initially fashioned an enviable record over hurdles with prestige titles at Hawke’s Bay, Waikato and Wellington alongside a Grand National and two Great Northerns.

The son of Mastercraftsman finished a narrow second in the Australian Grand National Steeplechase (4500m) in 2022 and remained in the steeplechase format with success in last year’s Waikato Steeplechase and the Pakuranga Hunt Cup (4800m), with fellow star West Coast coming out on top in their Great Northern and Wellington battles.

His opening jumping assignment for 2024 was an attempt at back-to-back crowns at Te Rapa and he was heavily backed to do so closing the $1.40 favourite, despite giving away seven kilograms to the remainder of the five-horse field.

Hamish McNeill, who won the maiden hurdle earlier on the card with Pacheco, was entrusted with the ride on The Cossack and soon had him travelling kindly and jumping economically in front through the opening lap.

In pursuit of a winning treble on the card, jockey Portia Matthews served up the challenge to The Cossack aboard Torque Time, sitting alongside the favourite and not letting him get away with a comfortable trip while promising chaser Hey Happy bided his time in behind the duelling pair.

The Cossack and Torque Time were a significant margin ahead of Hey Happy entering the home straight but the Kevin Myers-trained galloper stormed into contention after cutting the corner and was neck-and-neck with The Cossack jumping the final fence.

Hey Happy fought valiantly to test the qualities of The Cossack, but the star was too strong in the finish and prevailed by ¾ of a length, with Torque Time a further 20 lengths back in third.

Nelson applauded the talent of his charge after the feature, particularly with his 73kg impost.

“It was a huge effort and he does know how to fight,” Nelson said.

“I know Hamish is light, but you pick that saddle up and you think ‘poor horse, he has to carry this’, but he did it.

“He would be the best I’ve trained, and it makes it hard for the ones underneath him. I think he just knows how to win a race, "

“Thanks to Corrina, Carol and the team at home, they do a wonderful job and we’re just here collecting a bit of the spoils.”

Nelson indicated his next target would likely be the Wellington Steeplechase (5500m) on July 13, with a shot at the Grand National Steeplechase (5500m) at Riccarton Park in August also a possibility.

A thrilled McNeill shared Nelson’s high opinion of the gelding post-race.

“He (Torque Time) gave it to me, but fair play to this horse (The Cossack), he’s the best horse I’ve ever sat on,” McNeill said.

“He jumped out of the gates, dropped the bit, and knew what he wanted to do. He had to fight a bit after the last so he’ll come on from the run, and I’m really happy with that.

“He’s a warhorse, a veteran. Hey Happy is an up-and-coming horse that I’ve won on before and he’s a nice one for the future, but you’re not going to beat The Cossack.

“I was a passenger until after the last, then I just eased him to the line.”

The Cossack has earned north of $645,500 in stakes and 18 wins over a 58-start career, with his current ownership group including Nelson, and fellow Hawke’s Bay residents Peter and Doug Grieve, and John Frizzell.

Peter’s brother Ivan Grieve bred the ten-year-old out of his Galileo mare Stellardelmar.