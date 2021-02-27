Tiger Woods has second round of surgery after car crash

A police officer looks over Tiger Woods' damaged vehicle after his accident in LA last week. Photo / AP

Tiger Woods is recovering after a successful second round of surgery, his team has announced in a statement.

The golfing legend was this week transferred to Cedars-Sinai Medical Centre in Los Angeles from Harbor UCLA Medical Centre, where he underwent surgery for his leg fractures on Wednesday.

In a brief message posted on social media, it has now been confirmed Woods, 45, has undergone multiple follow-up operations after sustaining "gruesome" leg injuries, including a shattered ankle and two leg fractures, after his car rolled near the side of a highway in Los Angeles on Wednesday.

"Tiger has moved to Cedars-Sinai Medical Centre and received follow-up procedures on his injuries this morning," the statement announced.

"The procedures were successful, and he is now recovering and in good spirits.

"Tiger and his family want to thank you all for the wonderful support and messages they have received over the past few days. We will not have any further updates at this time."

A statement from Woods' representatives earlier this week explained in detail the first round of emergency surgery the 14-time major championship winner went through.

Anish Mahajan, MD, Chief Medical Officer and interim CEO of Harbor-UCLA Medical Centre, said in the statement Woods suffered compound fractures that resulted in bone fragments sticking through his skin.

Tiger Woods was this week transferred to Cedars-Sinai Medical Centre in Los Angeles. Photo / AP

"Mr Woods suffered significant orthopaedic injuries to his right lower extremity that were treated during emergency surgery by orthopaedic trauma specialists at Harbor-UCLA Medical Centre, a level 1 trauma centre," Dr Mahajan said.

"Comminuted open fractures affecting both the upper and lower portions of the tibia and fibula bones were stabilised by inserting a rod into the tibia. Additional injuries to the bones of the foot and ankle were stabilised with a combination of screws and pins. Trauma to the muscle and soft-tissue of the leg required surgical release of the covering of the muscles to relieve pressure due to swelling."

Woods' team added: "He is currently awake, responsive and recovering in his hospital room.

"Thank you to the wonderful doctors and hospital staff at Harbor-UCLA Medical Centre, the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department, and the Fire Department. Your support and assistance has been outstanding."

Woods is reported to have said on Friday that he is not giving up hope of returning to the golf course.

Woods vowed not to let his car crash finish his career, reportedly telling friends: "It can't end like this."

He made the pledge as his girlfriend Erica Herman, agent Mark Steinberg and caddie Joe LaCava visited him at the medical centre in Los Angeles.

A source close to Tiger said the ace was "frustrated" and told People magazine: "He doesn't want his career to end like this.

"If there's any way at all he can continue playing, he will."

Authorities are still investigating the cause of the crash.

Woods has no memory of the accident and appeared to be unaware of how badly injured he was when the first deputy arrived at the scene, according to reports.

"At the hospital he was asked about it by the investigators and he had no recollection of the crash itself," LA County Sheriff Alex Villanueva told CNN.