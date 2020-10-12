Website of the Year

Sport

The 'wrong' path: Why Kiwi sports orgs are saying NO to youth specialisation

10 minutes to read

Latrell Smiler-Ah Kiong, Hastings Boys' High School, Hastings, weighs up his options, basketball or rugby. Photo / Duncan Brown.

Cheree Kinnear
Cheree Kinnear

Kiwi sporting organisations are pushing against early specialisation in sport, following an alarming rise in overuse injuries and a drop in participation due to burnout. Cheree Kinnear investigates the effects of high-performance sport on youth

