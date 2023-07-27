Voyager 2023 media awards

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Home / Sport / Rugby

The truth about Eddie Jones’ mind games - Tight Five with Elliott Smith

By
3 mins to read
Wallabies Coach Eddie Jones looks on during The Rugby Championship match between the Australia Wallabies and Argentina. Photo / Getty Images.

Wallabies Coach Eddie Jones looks on during The Rugby Championship match between the Australia Wallabies and Argentina. Photo / Getty Images.

Elliott Smith analyses the biggest talking points from the world of rugby.

An observation...

If you’re trying to mount a case for Eddie Jones and the Wallabies to win tomorrow night in Melbourne, based on

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Sport