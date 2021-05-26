The Top 5: The biggest sporting talking points of the week so far

Chereè Kinnear counts down the top 5 talking points of the week so far.

5. The Wellington Phoenix draws record crowds in their return home

The Phoenix played their first home game at the weekend, where more than 24,000 fans piled into Sky Stadium for the 3-0 win over Western United.

It was the largest ever crowd for a regular-season fixture and the largest in the A-League this season.

Ticket sales are up to 9,000 for their upcoming match at Eden Park as the team continues their playoff push.

4. Phil Mickelson makes history becoming the oldest major winner at the PGA Championship

At 50-years-old, Mickelson was crowned a major champion at Kiawah Island this week in front of the largest and loudest crowd since the Covid-19 pandemic first struck.

The incredible win came after two years without a win on the PGA Tour for Mickelson and eight years since he last won a major.

3. Black Caps wicketkeeper Tim Seifert opens up on Covid-19 battle

Speaking on a Zoom call with media from his Auckland hotel room, Seifert was asked about his challenging journey trying to exit Covid-ravaged India after contracting the virus himself at the Indian Premier League.

Seifert failed both his pre-departure tests and was taken into quarantine, only developing mild symptoms after that, but the mental battle was what he said was most daunting as the interview took an emotional turn.

2. The rise of Reece Walsh

In just his fifth NRL match and second start, the youngster put his incredible skills on display during the Warriors' win against Wests Tigers at the weekend.

His face and name has since dominated league news headlines, with some already predicting him to someday become the club's greatest player.

1. Aussies all but out of contention in Super Rugby Transtasman

Two weekends, 10 games in and the feared narrative of the Aussies just not being up to scratch has grown. It continued to make headlines in the New Zealand Herald across the weekend and into early this week, with just about everybody in the rugby world wanting to take a crack at the reason why.

A Herald roundtable discussion rated the competition at an average of 4.5/10. And most of the rugby experts had the viewpoint it shouldn't even be counted as a 'real title'.

The chat on social media has been much the same, with plenty of fans tweeting their frustrations with the state of the competition.