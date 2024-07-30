Advertisement
The TAB Dog set for 1 August launch

NZ Herald
The TAB Dog logo. Photo credit: Rhian Farrell

From Thursday, greyhound races around New Zealand will have a slightly different look about them, when The TAB Dog officially launches.

Starting on 1 August, the start of the 2024/25 racing season, every greyhound drawn Box 3 in domestic greyhound races will wear a specially-branded rug featuring the TAB logo and colours, and will be known as “The TAB Dog”.

Two greyhound race meetings a week will feature Bonus Back specials on The TAB Dog, with the concept simultaneously aimed at driving turnover and promoting the TAB brand.

“GRNZ is excited to partner with Entain on this concept and is grateful for their support,” said Edward Rennell, GRNZ Chief Executive.

“We have around 5,000 domestic greyhound races every season, and we are looking forward to The TAB Dog adding a new level of interest to our racing and increasing turnover.”

“We know punters love familiarity and consistency, so we’re sure this initiative alongside GRNZ will add increased interest across all New Zealand greyhound races,” said Entain’s Managing Director – New Zealand, Cameron Rodger.

“The TAB Dog rug concept is sure to be popular with punters throughout the week, and we know the Bonus Back promotions are a great way of lifting the engagement.”

The Wanganui Greyhound Racing Club meeting on Friday 2 August will be the first race meeting to feature the TAB Bonus Back specials on The TAB Dog, and there are a number of winning hopes who will be jumping from Box 3 on the night.

In Race 4, Abbey Road looks poised to get her second career victory. She is typically a quick beginner, and if she can find the front early on Friday night, she will be hard to catch.

Recent downgrader Goldstar Rita finds herself in a winnable race, and she will don the TAB rug in Race 7. She hit the line with purpose when finishing fourth last start, and she may be too strong for all of them at the business end this week.

Big Tima Dora is shooting for a hat-trick in Race 8, and while she is stepping up to Class 4 company again, her recent victories suggest that she’s more than capable of leading throughout again on Friday night.



