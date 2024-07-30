The TAB Dog set for 1 August launch

The TAB Dog logo. Photo credit: Rhian Farrell

From Thursday, greyhound races around New Zealand will have a slightly different look about them, when The TAB Dog officially launches.

Starting on 1 August, the start of the 2024/25 racing season, every greyhound drawn Box 3 in domestic greyhound races will wear a specially-branded rug featuring the TAB logo and colours, and will be known as “The TAB Dog”.

Two greyhound race meetings a week will feature Bonus Back specials on The TAB Dog, with the concept simultaneously aimed at driving turnover and promoting the TAB brand.

“GRNZ is excited to partner with Entain on this concept and is grateful for their support,” said Edward Rennell, GRNZ Chief Executive.

“We have around 5,000 domestic greyhound races every season, and we are looking forward to The TAB Dog adding a new level of interest to our racing and increasing turnover.”