The science of a sports bar: Hospitality experts give their insight into the ultimate experience

Will Toogood
By
10 mins to read
Kiwi bar Black Sheep Society's owner, Duncan Patterson, is expecting up to 200 fans on game night. Video / NZ Herald

It’s a sports fan’s dream: a discussion topic pondered over countless pints and bowls of hot chips.

Given a blank canvas and tasked with creating the ultimate sports bar, how would you do it?

