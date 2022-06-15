Voyager 2021 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Sport|Rugby

The Sauce with Liam Napier: What next for rejected All Blacks? The nine biggest omissions in Ian Foster's squad

7 minutes to read
The All Blacks have named their squad to take on Ireland including six new players. Video / All Blacks

The All Blacks have named their squad to take on Ireland including six new players. Video / All Blacks

Liam Napier
By
Liam Napier

Liam Napier is a sports writer for NZME

OPINION

All Blacks coach Ian Foster made nine phone calls to players from last year not selected in his first squad of 2022 for three tests against Ireland in July. Liam Napier analyses why some

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.