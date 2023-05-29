Voyager 2023 media awards

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Home / Sport

The ridiculous decision that led to Warriors’ unmitigated disaster - Chris Rattue’s winners and losers

Chris Rattue
By
5 mins to read
Dallin Watene-Zelezniak of the Warriors after their loss to the Broncos in Napier. Photo / Photosport

Dallin Watene-Zelezniak of the Warriors after their loss to the Broncos in Napier. Photo / Photosport

OPINION

Chris Rattue runs through the winners and losers from the sporting weekend.

LOSER: Warriors away games

The idiots who embarrassed themselves, the Warriors and Napier by invading the pitch during the Broncos

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Sport