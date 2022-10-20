Voyager 2022 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
SportUpdated

The new headline act: David Nyika ready to be boxing's future

NZ Herald
5 mins to read
Nyika of New Zealand in action against Titi Motusaga. Photo / Photosport.co.nz

Nyika of New Zealand in action against Titi Motusaga. Photo / Photosport.co.nz

David Nyika is ready to assume the mantle as the headline act of New Zealand boxing.

Increasingly comfortable and confident in the bright lights of the pro arena, Nyika underlined his talent with a spectacular

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Sport