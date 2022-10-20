Nyika of New Zealand in action against Titi Motusaga. Photo / Photosport.co.nz

David Nyika is ready to assume the mantle as the headline act of New Zealand boxing.

Increasingly comfortable and confident in the bright lights of the pro arena, Nyika underlined his talent with a spectacular second round knockout of fellow Kiwi Titi Motusaga in Melbourne last weekend, on the second Devin Haney and George Kambosos Jr undercard.

Nyika, the two-time Commonwealth Games gold and Olympic bronze medallist, relocated to Gatton, Queensland, six months ago to link with veteran trainer Noel Thornberry after returning from a stint with Joseph Parker's UK base alongside Tyson Fury.

The benefits of the budding Nyika-Thornberry partnership, and a gruelling eight-week training camp, were on full display as the undefeated cruiserweight prospect connected with a damaging right hand that floored Motusaga in dramatic style.

"That was the result we were after," Nyika reflected this week. "We've worked really hard on doing the simple things really well and doing that in the ring is important. The result from the weekend speaks for itself.

"It was more the delivery than anything. It's the subtle things that make a big difference so fainting before the punch, and the way you deliver them one after the other can have a really big impact on how they connect.

"Spending the first couple of rounds setting up the timing, the jab, and creating space for the right hand was the bread and butter of that fight."

Nyika sustained a nasty facial cut from a head clash that he confirmed required seven stitches but he is hopeful it won't hamper plans for an imminent return to the ring as he seeks to continue momentum. "The big cut on my cheek is a bit of a setback but that will knit together pretty well. I might have to come in as Wolverine for my next fight. We're going to take a week or two off training to unwind.

"I don't think it's as bad as it looks. It was wider than it was deep so they didn't have to do any internal stitches. If the fight went on it would've been a different story. I was lucky I got him out when I did because it could have set me back a lot longer. It should knit together in a couple of weeks."

Last month the Herald revealed Television New Zealand and Duco boss David Higgins are in talks to launch a free-to-air boxing platform, with Nyika as their headline act.

The Haney-Kambosos rematch, screened free to air last Sunday, was a test case for those plans and with viewing numbers in that slot thought to be positive, Nyika hopes all parties push ahead to formalised an arrangement for up to three fights a year that would allow him to assume the lead in promoting New Zealand boxing talent.

"That is the future of boxing in New Zealand. If we can get it to the people for free everyone is going to want to watch it and get behind our athletes. David Tua paved the way and I think I can come up and be in that position.

"Free to air telly could very well be the next big thing for boxing in New Zealand. If we bring boxing back in December there would be so many eyes, so many opportunities for young Kiwis to do well.

"We have some crazy talent in New Zealand. I'm not sure if other people understand but we are a combat sporting nation. City Kickboxing, for example, have some of the best combat athletes in the world and they're all in one gym."

Nyika last fought on home soil in his professional debut on the undercard of Parker's victory against Junior Fa in February 2021, recording victory over Jesse Maio in a matter of seconds. A homecoming return to the ring would be the perfect end to the year.

"I do want to fight in December. I'll have to see how this cut heals. I haven't fought in New Zealand for two years so it would be really nice to get back in front of a home crowd, create another narrative and bring the people with me."

After emulating Boba Fett from the Star Wars series, Princess Mulan and Tarzan recent ring entrances, Nyika is pondering his next impersonation as he saviours all aspects of the pro scene.

"I'm getting more elaborate with them. I've got four fun ideas I could use for the next one but if I'm running out of Disney characters to dress up as.

"I'm enjoying the training, the build-up. Amateur boxing is straightforward – you get in the ring, you fight, you get out. Professional boxing is more of a show. If I can bring an extra element, without compromising what I do in the ring, I'm going to do that because I enjoy it.

"I grew up watching Tarzan. He's the man. Who doesn't want to be the king of the jungle? Living out those childhood fantasies in real life, I imagine there's a lot of other kids who will look up to that and think it's pretty cool. I'm no different to anyone else so it's a fun way to express that we can all achieve some pretty cool things just using our imagination."