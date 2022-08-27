Kelston BHS players with the trophy celebrate winning the final. Photo / Photosport.co.nz

Kelston Boys' High School have clinched back-to-back titles in Auckland premier first XV schoolboy rugby, after surviving a nail-biting finish in a pulsating 1A final at Eden park.

They defeated table-topping St Peter's College 24-22 in an epic contest where they only held on by centimetres at the death.

In one of the most dramatic finishes possible, with time up on the clock, St Peter's worked their way upfield through 25 patient phases.

And when they spun the ball left from a few metres out it initially seemed winger Andrew Nansen may have scored what would have certainly been a match-winner in the corner for St Peter's.

But as mayhem erupted, referee Robert Harman ruled a knock-on and advantage to Kelston - who then kicked the ball out and ended the game.

In ecstatic celebrations perhaps reflecting the up-and-down nature of a high quality final, Kelston players first slumped to the ground – and then could be seen clambering the park walls to join their vociferous supporters.

As is their fashion, Kelston did not respond to an invitation to comment on a remarkable triumph.

St Peter's, seeking their first title since 2018, made a fantastic start with a penalty to Etuate Fukofuko in the fourth minute, then a converted try to first five Louie Kishimoto who collected a bouncing ball, after just six minutes.

St Peter's celebrates a try. Photo / Photosport.co.nz

But Kelston winger Star Sami wriggled over for a converted to make it 10-7, and then Regan Brown cleverly worked his right-foot step to jink over and score a fine (converted) team try for a 14-10 half time lead.

In the 47th minute Sami again starred when he beat four players and off-loaded for stepping flanker Jarell Luafalealo to score. Cole Benson converted to give Kelston a 24-10 lead.

Seven minutes later St Peter's loosehead prop Sika Pole crashed over from a lineout drive to reduce the deficit to nine points.

And St Peter's continued to show the resilience that had seen them win their previous 12 Auckland competiton matches.

Kelston BHS players celebrate winning the final. Photo / Photosport.co.nz

After sustained and patient pressure St Peter's spun the ball along the backline and Nansen dotted down in the corner, with Fukofuko brilliantly converting make it 24-22..

Joel Luvale, 125kg tighthead prop and co-captain, was huge for Kelston, as were Sami and fullback Xavier Tito-Harris, while halfback Fukofuko was always classy for St Peter's.

Kelston, who have won the National Top Four rugby tournament five times (1989, 1995, 1996, 1999, and 2011) will now contest the Blues region final next Saturday against Westlake Boys' High.

Given the bulk of the Kelston squad is Year 12 or younger they will be a real threat next year as well.

Kelston Boys' High squad: Nathan Cassidy-Natano, Xavier Leota, Joel Luvale, Joshua Pasina, Malachai Auimatagi, Sam Tuitupou, Jarell Luafalealo, Jarrell Tuaimalo Veaga, Cole Benson, Regan Brown, Ratu Naborisi, Shaye Faa'aoga, Seleti Esau, Star Sami, Xavier Tito-Harris, Josh Fuimaono, Nate Brown, Ren Sato, Peter Kengike, Kami Ratuibau, Aubrey Kalama Simanu, Paula Lu'au, Jasiah Takerei-Nielson