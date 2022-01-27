Voyager 2021 media awards
The humble hero with the golden touch: Why Hamish Bond hung up the oars

5 minutes to read
Hamish Bond's athletic feats even translated to cycling, where he won bronze at the Commonwealth Games. Photo / Greg Bowker

Michael Burgess
Michael Burgess

When the end came, it was quintessential Hamish Bond.

Not only was he going out on top, but the triple Olympic champion signed off in his modest, understated way yesterday, after his retirement was announced

