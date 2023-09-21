NZ Rugby, which took over management of NZSS in 2013, wants to rebrand the NZ Secondary Schools team as New Zealand Under-18. Photo / Getty Images.

The iconic and much revered New Zealand Secondary Schools could be about to play their last tests this month, with a proposal on the table to axe the team in its current format.

Dating back to the early 1980s, the New Zealand Secondary Schools (NZSS) team has provided the first taste of international rugby to hundreds of high-profile players, including World Cup winners Jerome Kaino, Rieko Ioane, Sam Cane, Sam Whitelock, Grant Fox, Kieran Read and Mils Muliaina, as well as great All Blacks such as Jerry Collins, Jonah Lomu and Walter Little.

Since its inception, only those enrolled at school have been eligible for selection, but New Zealand Rugby, which took over management of NZSS in 2013, wants to rebrand the team as New Zealand Under-18 and open it up to those who are no longer playing for their First XV and in full-time secondary education.

The move is being pushed to bring New Zealand into line with other leading rugby nations and to bridge a representative gap for those who leave school early and the New Zealand Under-20 team.

But a consortium of heavyweight schools, including Auckland Grammar, St Kentigern College, St Peter’s College and Sacred Heart, as well as Hamilton Boys’, Hastings’ Boys and Wellington College, have jointly submitted feedback that vehemently opposes the move on the basis it could have a negative impact on the academic futures of pupils, see staff and volunteers disconnected from the game and that it is contrary to NZR’s own conviction that teenagers need to take a balanced approach to sport.

In correspondence sent to secondary schools dated August 14 and entitled, Matter for Feedback – NZ Secondary Schools re-branding and eligibility, NZR’s high-performance unit outlines the historical context of the NZSS team, citing concerns that its current selection criteria leave those who have left school and are still under 18, with no meaningful representative team to play for.

Previously, NZR had un an annual Under-19 competition known as the Jock Hobbs Memorial Tournament, but scrapped that in 2021, in favour of an Under-20 Super Rugby format.

With representative teams set up as they are, NZR believes there is no real opportunity for those 17-year-olds and 18-year-olds who have left school, to experience a higher-level of competition.

The national body wrote in its consultation document about NZSS, that: “Many of our international competitors have evolved to a more inclusive Under-18 selection policy such as Australia and all of the Six Nations teams, which gives them a greater opportunity to work with all talent at Under-18, in preparation for the professional pathway and Under-20 international competitions.”

But on September 4, the consortium of schools responded by saying that the premise of the proposition was incorrect as the New Zealand Barbarians XV – which operates effectively as a shadow NZSS team -is open to both First XV and club players.

They also voiced their collective surprise and disappointment that NZR was selling the change on a ticket of conformity.

“Rugby in New Zealand has long been renowned for our independence in how we approach the development of the game,” their response states.

“We are surprised to learn that NZR believe it is now necessary to emulate what is happening in other countries, especially when

there is little relevance to our context.”

The 40-plus schools also said that the proposed change would lead to some pupils opting to leave school at a younger age without adequate academic qualifications, and that it will inevitably lead to a wider transition of focus away from First XV rugby towards clubs, which they believe will deter staff and volunteers from connecting with the game.

The feedback also says: “The move to a high-performance model at such a young age troubles us, and goes against NZR’s rhetoric about ‘balance is better’.

“We are concerned that NZR would disregard that the primary focus for these students is their academic progress at school.

“In conclusion, we would emphasise to New Zealand Rugby that the removal of this iconic team after 40 plus years, would be a slight to the traditional framework of secondary schools rugby in this country. “We would also remind NZR that schools make significant investment in the game in our schools through our facilities, resources and coaching staff. Any change to this model would be seen by us as undermining our secondary schools contribution to the game in this country.”

NZR says it is still considering and accepting feedback and no decision has yet been made.

NZSS will play Australia Under-18 later this month and again in early October.