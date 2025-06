Spain's Carlos Alcaraz reacts after winning a game during the men's French Open singles final match against Italy's Jannik Sinner. Photo / AFP

Carlos Alcaraz has come back from two sets down against Jannik Sinner to force a fifth set decider in the French Open men’s final in Paris.

Sinner won the first two sets 6-4, 7-6 before Alcaraz bounced back to win the third 4-6. The defending champion then faced three match points before forcing a break and winning the fourth set tie-breaker.

World No 1 Sinner is aiming to win his maiden French Open title and his fourth major.