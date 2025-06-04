Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Sport / Tennis
Updated

Watch: Lorenzo Musetti escapes French Open disqualification after kicking ball into line judge

NZ Herald
2 mins to read

Lorenzo Musetti kicks the ball, which struck a line judge. Photo / Sky Sport

Lorenzo Musetti kicks the ball, which struck a line judge. Photo / Sky Sport

Men’s eighth seed Lorenzo Musetti has escaped disqualification from the French Open after accidentally kicking a ball into a line judge.

The Italian needed four sets to beat Frances Tiafoe and reach the semifinals in Paris for the first time, but was lucky to advance after kicking a ball towards

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save

Latest from Tennis

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Tennis