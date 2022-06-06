Spain's Rafael Nadal reacts as he defeated Norway's Casper Ruud in their final match of the French Open. Photo / AP

Spain's Rafael Nadal reacts as he defeated Norway's Casper Ruud in their final match of the French Open. Photo / AP

Rafael Nadal claimed a stunning 14th French Open title but more than his record-extending grand slam win, a photo has shown the Spaniard is winning in life.

Nadal claimed his 22nd grand slam title, moving two ahead of both Novak Djokovic and Roger Federer, in a 6-3 6-3 6-0 drubbing of Norwegian Casper Ruud.

It continues his incredible record on the court but in a reminder that tennis players are not all about the sport, a tender photo won fans' hearts after he shared a tender moment with his wife Xisca Perello.

Xisca took her husband's face in her hands, staring into his eyes with a mixture of love and pride after the stunning victory as Rafa stroked her face.

It's a spectacular photo dripping with emotion.

Raquet.com tennis journalist Gaspar Ribeiro Lanca tweeted: "Rafael Nadal and his wife Xisca Perello with Felipe VI, the King of Spain in the background.

"The off-court photograph of the year, absolutely brilliant."

The best photo of the french open ❤️😭 pic.twitter.com/YdW7bBpUbq — Jade Exley (@exley3038) June 5, 2022

Xisca and Rafa were together for 14 years before marrying in 2019 and have kept their relationship private, which is no mean feat for one of the biggest athletes in the world.

Xisca also runs the Rafael Nadal Foundation.

She is not often seen on the sidelines either, saying that Nadal's hyper-focus during competition can lead the pair to fight.

Xisca Perello clenches her fists during the final match against Norway's Casper Ruud her husband Rafael Nadal at the French Open. Photo / AP

"He needs his space when he is competing," she said in 2011.

"And just the idea of me hanging around and waiting on his needs all day tires me out.

"It would asphyxiate me. And then he would have to be worrying about me … No."