Novak Djokovic will return to the Australian Open courts this summer. Photo: Icon Sportswire/Photosport

Novak Djokovic has returned to Australia ahead of the opening grand slam of the tennis calendar, after his visa re-entry ban was overturned.

Djokovic was sensationally deported from Australia in January when he was found to not meet the Covid-19 vaccination requirements of the time after arriving in the country for the 2022 Australian Open.

Because he was deported, he was slapped with a three-year re-entry visa ban which is given to visitors if they are deported due to the terms of their visa are breached.

However, the 35-year-old had his ban overturned in November last year, clearing the way for him to return to the grand slam he was won nine times already.

When Djokovic arrived in Australia to contest the 2022 grand slam, Covid-19 cases were skyrocketing and the government required those entering the country to be vaccinated or hold a valid medication exemption.

Djokovic, who was entering the tournament as the defending champion, claimed he had obtained such an exemption to defend his title because he had recently recovered from the virus. He was detained by the Australian Border Force on entering the country and made to stay at an immigration hotel.

The issue largely overshadowed the lead into the tournament itself, with many campaigning and voicing their opinion on whether he should be allowed to remain in the country or be sent home.

His case played out in the courtroom and, after 10 days of argument, the government ruled he did not meet the requirements for entry. His visa was cancelled and he was not allowed to return to Australia until 2025.

Immigration Minister Andrew Giles, whose government came to power in May, overturned the ban last month.

Djokovic is due to contest the Adelaide Open, beginning on Sunday, as he builds towards the Australian Open which gets underway on January 16.







