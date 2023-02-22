Nick Kyrgios fired off a few backhands on the Impaulsive podcast. Photo: YouTube, IMPAULSIVE.

Aussie tennis star Nick Kyrgios has revealed he would have walked away from the game if he had beaten Novak Djokovic in last year’s Wimbledon final.

Kyrgios also spilled the beans on his private life and battles off the court during a chaotic cameo on Logan Paul’s podcast, Impaulsive.

In a wide-ranging interview released on Wednesday morning, Kyrgios spoke openly about girlfriend Costeen Hatzi, his recent court case and his most dramatic moments in tennis.

Kyrgios also said he can still win a grand slam, despite admitting the nature of needing to win seven matches in the space of two weeks is “almost impossible” for him.

“Tennis is brutal,” he said.

“It’s tough because you play four or five hours and then you have one day off and then you have to do it again. And then that’s seven times in a row to win a grand slam, So it’s almost impossible.”

He said he wants to finally win that elusive slam so he can walk away from the sport.

“That was my chance. That was really my chance. If I’d honestly won that, I think I would have retired at least for a year or two,” he said of his loss to Djokovic.

“I think I can win a grand slam. Wimbledon I was right there. I was two sets away. I won the first set and I thought this is it. And then I just didn’t stay in the moment and he stayed super composed.

“I feel like I could do that. It’s weird, but I feel like it’s not even for me though. I feel like it’s for everyone else. All the haters as well. I could finally just rest. I could just go home and sleep in my bed and not deal with the s***.”

The interview, filmed in Sydney last week after Kyrgios had pulled out of the Australian Open to have knee surgery, also prompted several eyebrow-raising comments, including:

Kyrgios does not believe the pyramids are man-made.

There were times three to four years ago that he was drinking “every day of the week” even in the middle of tournaments as he continued to deal with mental health issues.

He bemoaned his recent court case where he was forced to make a £20,000 (NZ$38,700) donation to a children’s charity after being sued for defamation by a Wimbledon heckler. Kyrgios in November made a formal apology to a woman after saying she looked like she’d had “700 drinks”, claiming she was heckling him from the grandstand.

The Aussie has been gushing over his partner, Hatzi, in recent months and his streak continued in his podcast appearance.

When asked if Hatzi had whipped him into shape, Kyrgios responded: “I don’t think I listened to her, but she gave me confidence. Things like that, just being present, saying things like, ‘You’ve got the talent here, you can actually go this far’.”