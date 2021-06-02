Super Rugby Transtasman: Chiefs v Rebels match moved to Sydney

Zane Kapeli of the Chiefs. AAP Image/Photosport

The Chiefs will host the Melbourne Rebels in Sydney on Sunday with the Sky Super Rugby Transtasman clash moved from Hamilton, it was announced today.

The Round 5 match was originally scheduled to be played at FMG Stadium Waikato, but due to on-going uncertainty around the Rebels ability to travel to New Zealand, the match will instead be played at Leichardt Oval in Sydney.

The match will kick off at 5pm NZT (3pm AEST).

NZR, Rugby Australia and Sanzar made the decision to shift the match to Sydney following the extension of the Melbourne COVID-19 lockdown period by the Victorian state government on Wednesday.

It is the second time the match has had to be shifted after being moved out one day from Saturday to Sunday to give the Rebels the best chance to travel to Hamilton.

Although the announcement did not affect the current travel pause between New Zealand and Victoria, it was agreed there was too much uncertainty to continue planning to host the match in Hamilton.

"It's disappointing that we couldn't get the match across the line in Hamilton, but ultimately we are guided by the advice of Government and health authorities," NZR General Manager of Professional Rugby and High-Performance Chris Lendrum said.



"We feel for the Chiefs and their fans and sponsors, but given the circumstances we're grateful we can still play the match as we reach the final weeks of Sky Super Rugby Transtasman"

The Chiefs squad are already in Sydney following their defeat to the Queensland Reds in Townsville in round four. The playing group stayed in Australia in anticipation of the extension of the quarantine and travel protocols.