NZ Rugby appoints Stewart Mitchell as new chairman after dramatic vote

Canterbury's Stewart Mitchell is believed to have been appointed the new NZ Rugby chairman in a dramatic vote on Monday night.
Mitchell, a qualified accountant who has served on the NZ Rugby board since 2014, is thought to have beaten East Coast president and Pango Productions chief executive Bailey Mackey in a tense contest by one vote.
Former North Harbour chairman and Blues director Shaun Nixon also stood to replace Brent Impey, who now steps down after seven years as NZ Rugby chairman.
-- More to come