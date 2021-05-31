NZ Rugby appoints Stewart Mitchell as new chairman after dramatic vote

Cheree Kinnear gives us the results from a packed weekend of sport.

Canterbury's Stewart Mitchell is believed to have been appointed the new NZ Rugby chairman in a dramatic vote on Monday night.

Mitchell, a qualified accountant who has served on the NZ Rugby board since 2014, is thought to have beaten East Coast president and Pango Productions chief executive Bailey Mackey in a tense contest by one vote.

Stewart Mitchell. Photo / Getty Images

Former North Harbour chairman and Blues director Shaun Nixon also stood to replace Brent Impey, who now steps down after seven years as NZ Rugby chairman.

