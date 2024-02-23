Newstalk ZB's D'Arcy Waldegrave and the NZ Herald's Bonnie Jansen get together to preview the weekend's sport. Video / NZ Herald / Photosport / Getty

If pre-season results mattered, the Highlanders would be among the favourites for the 2024 Super Rugby competition.

Wins over Moana Pasifika, the Hurricanes and the Crusaders will bring a slither of hope to a side that missed last year’s quarterfinals, although it’s highly unlikely the deep southerners will face such weakened line-ups in the regular season.

But it could be the dawn of the positive changes coach Clarke Dermody has looked to implement in his squad in 2024.

Entering his second year as the full-time coach (he also led the Highlanders in 2021 while Tony Brown was on international duties), Dermody has imposed a culture change at the club after crossing paths with two of the country’s top gaffers during the off-season.

“I was lucky enough to spend a bit of time with the Warriors in the off-season and see how Andrew Webster implemented change in a short time,” Dermody says.

“Everyone’s seen the success that the Warriors had, but they put some strategies in place right from the start when he walked through the door, so it was awesome being able to experience that.

“Then I spent some time with Wayne Smith around the change in culture at the Black Ferns.”

Highlanders head coach Clarke Dermody. Photo / Photosport

It’s not hard to see why the Highlanders mentor would look to Webster and Smith for inspiration.

In his first year in charge of the Warriors, Webster led the club to the NRL preliminary final – one game short of the decider.

For Smith, he turned a Black Ferns side coming off a horrific Northern Tour in 2021 into world champions in the span of just over a year.

The Professor reveals what he told Dermody over the summer about building a strong team culture.

“Derms and [assistant coach] Dave Dillon came up to Waihi Beach and we had a meal together, coffee the next day and essentially, we talked about – leadership’s as much about the heart as it is about the head.

“So, ensuring you all buy into the same thing is important and you have a vision-driven, values-based campaign that normally ends in satisfaction if everyone buys into it.

“That satisfaction might be winning, but it might not be – it might be achieving what you can achieve and so we spoke about that and what that could look like for them. They’re two very capable people and they’ll come up with their own spin on that.”

Dermody has taken the advice in stride, establishing a culture that suits his youthful squad, boasting an average age of just under 25.

“When you have a year like we did last year, we started right from trying to improve our environment and culture in the pre-season – from training habits to how we conduct ourselves around the club.

“The boys have really accepted that challenge and made some big changes. We’re hoping that transfers to how we play.”

With an inexperienced squad, Dermody set out to bring several players with international and Super Rugby experience down to Dunedin.

New outside back signings Jacob Ratumaitavuki-Kneepkens and Timoci Tavatavanawai have impressed this pre-season, while former Welsh fly-half Rhys Patchell provides a wealth of knowledge in the playmaking department.

One player expected to have a big year is halfback Folau Fakatava, who’s assumed the starting gig following the departure of long-time number nine Aaron Smith.

Dermody is hopeful Fakatava can put his name back in the hat for All Blacks selection in 2024.

“He’s been used at the Highlanders as an understudy to Aaron [Smith], but mainly coming off the bench. One of the challenges is going to be able to bring his skillset to starting games. Starting is a bit different to coming on and finishing.”

And after an undefeated pre-season, that final line goes for the Highlanders as well.