Voyager 2021 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Sport|Rugby

Super Rugby Pacific: Rising stars take their opportunity after Covid hits Blues

3 minutes to read
Blues v Highlanders highlights. Video / Sky Sports

Blues v Highlanders highlights. Video / Sky Sports

Christopher Reive
By
Christopher Reive

Christopher Reive is a sports reporter for NZME

For young Kiwi rugby players, 2022 is the year of opportunity.

Between injuries and Covid-19, Super Rugby squad depth is more important than ever before, as players could be forced out of games with little

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.