Sport|Rugby

Super Rugby Pacific: Phil Gifford - Six talking points from a five-star weekend

Phil Gifford
By
4 mins to read
Leicester Fainga'anuku of the Crusaders dives over to score a try against the Blues. Photo / Getty

OPINION:

Six talking points from the weekend’s Super Rugby Pacific and Six Nations.

Five-star drama

New Zealand’s cadre of devoted rugby moaners will struggle to find fault with the amazing game at Eden Park on

