Jordie Barrett and the Hurricanes are chasing more consistency in 2023. Photo / Getty

This year should, in theory at least, be dubbed moving season for the Hurricanes.

With Jordie Barrett ensconced at second five-eighth, and many emerging prospects in their unfancied forward pack entering Super Rugby maturity, the time is now for the Hurricanes to take the next step.

Last year’s fluctuating campaign epitomises the Hurricanes’ fringe contender status since claiming their maiden title in 2016 and enduring high player turnover headlined by Beauden Barrett’s deflection to the Blues. After finishing fifth with eight wins and six losses, the Hurricanes dominated their away quarter-final against the Brumbies before self-imploding to exit in week one of the finals.

As Jason Holland plots his fourth, and potentially last, season leading the Hurricanes, ridding his squad of that frustrating inconsistency is front of mind.

“We can be the best team on the park but we haven’t had the ability in the past few years to do that for long enough in big games,” Holland says. “The Brumbies quarter-final last year is a prime example. We dominated them for 50 minutes, made three errors in five minutes, end up with 14 men and lose the game. That’s been a big part of our review.

“A big part of our game is how we play like Hurricanes — how we keep what we’re about with our attacking mindset but we have control in our game so we don’t rip it up for 50 minutes and then lose games.”

Hurricanes head coach Jason Holland. Photo / Photosport

Jordie Barrett’s permanent move to the midfield is a focal point of 2023. Holland instigated Barrett’s transition from fullback to second-five that proved a belated revelation for the All Blacks in the backend of last year. Such is Barrett’s influence, the Hurricanes will build their backline around his presence with Josh Moorby and Ruben Love offering compelling fullback options.

“That’s where I see Jordie having the biggest influence on the game,” Holland said. “He’s really talented under the high ball. That’s the one thing you may take away from his skill set by having him in the middle of the park but as a general set up, he’s the best 12 in the country so that’s where we’ll play him.

“He thrives on the collision side of the game. Sometimes at 15 he maybe goes looking for it when he doesn’t need to. At 12 he’s got every opportunity to be a strong ball carrier. He’s got long leavers, a great offload, so attack wise he’s going to be physical but also smart with his passing game. He’s a pretty complete 12, and then he loves to get off the line and make tackles.

“Having a guy in there to help control our game but also with the mongrel Jordie brings is pretty special. I’m a big believer with the line speed now you need to have some dominant carriers in your midfield to make sure you’re not operating behind the gain line the whole time.”

With new recruit, one test All Black Brett Cameron, and Love initially sidelined through injury the Hurricanes need 21-year-old Aidan Morgan and Hawke’s Bay’s Harry Godfrey to seize the pivotal playmaker reins in the early rounds.

A lack of continuity at first-five hurt the Hurricanes since Beauden Barrett’s departure. Last year Holland frequently interchanged Love and Morgan and while that enhanced their individual development, the mix-and-match selection policy compromised team stability.

Cameron, with his ability to provide calm direction, shapes as the best candidate when fit to seize charge while Counties halfback Cameron Roigard is ready to fill TJ Perenara’s injury-enforced absence.

“The ideal situation is we figure out who is the best option. Ideally that’s what we’ll be looking to do,” Holland says of his selection approach to the No 10 jersey. “The 9-10 space is about controlling games for us. All three are definitely putting their hand up. Aidan has another year under his belt. Brett Cameron is going to find a little bit of confidence in the environment and we know the potential of Ruben we’ve just got to get him nice and calm and running our game.

“Ruben is really capable of doing everything that’s needed as a 10 and 15. Playing 15 helps him understand and run the game as a 10. I had a chat to him about it the other day and he’s happy in both positions. We’ll get him comfortable and make sure he’s training at 10 a lot so he gets every opportunity there. We’ve seen what he can do with the Lions and New Zealand XV at fullback too.”

Ruben Love is set for an enhanced role with the Hurricanes. Photo / Getty

The Hurricanes have long battled a stigma which has, at times, held true, that they suffer from a soft underbelly. For all their attacking weapons, the perception their forwards can be upstaged remains.

With Tyrel Lomax, the All Blacks starting tighthead, Dane Coles and test centurion Owen Franks among the front row rotation there’s no reason for the scrum to buckle, particularly as Pouri Rakete-Stones, selected in the All Blacks XV, and Xavier Numia are now established at this level. Second-row is a potential weak point but Holland has faith Josh Blackwell, Dominic Bird, Isaia Walker-Leawere, Justin Sangster and Caleb Delany will stand up this season.

“I’ve always had it in the back of my mind that once you’ve been in a Super Rugby squad for two years that third year is massive. I’ve seen massive change around our leadership and guys who now really believe they can front in this space. We’ve got lots of guys who are third to fourth year Super players.

“Those guys have had a sniff now and I reckon they are pretty special players. They know what to expect now. I know teams will try and take us on there but I’m confident with how our pack will go. We’re going to have a tougher edge there than we’ve ever had. I expect to use our set piece as a real launching pad.”

Provide that desired platform and the stacked loose forward contingent containing Ardie Savea, Du’Plessis Kirifi, Brayden Iose, Devan Flanders, TK Howden and future All Blacks No 8 Peter Lakai should shine. It would be a crime not to unleash backline threats Salesi Rayasi, Bailyn Sullivan and Riley Higgins too.

The pieces are, as ever, there for Holland’s Hurricanes. So, too, though, is the nagging sense of doubt about whether they can consistently put it together to surpass the Crusaders, Chiefs and Blues.

Fringe World Cup contenders

Ruben Love and Salesi Rayasi could force their way into bolter status with standout campaigns in the outside backs. Asafo Aumua toured with the All Blacks at the end of last year without playing. Dane Coles’ injury-prone frame has Aumua in the hooking mix. And it wasn’t long ago Du’Plessis Kirifi frequently featured in the openside conversation.

Best recruit

Brett Cameron is the composed head the Hurricanes need at No 10. With the firepower outside him, Cameron should be entrusted to make the backline director role his own this season. When his chance at the back of the scrum arises, Peter Lakai is also destined to take Super Rugby by storm.

Prediction

The lack of experience/established combinations in the halves could hold the Hurricanes back in key moments. Question marks remain about their ability to match the All Blacks-laden packs at the Crusaders, Chiefs and Blues, too. Semifinals could, therefore, be their ceiling.