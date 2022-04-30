Lincoln McClutchie of Moana Pasifika reacts after losing to the Rebels. Photo / Photosport

Moana Pasifika fell just short in their quest for a second win, losing 26-22 to the Rebels in Melbourne last night.

The first half was dominated by tries from rolling mauls. Openside flanker Almanda Motuga gave Moana Pasifika the lead from one in the 10th minute and the hosts hit back with two of their own from hooker James Hanson.

Hanson almost completed a first-half hat-trick of tries but superb defence restricted the Rebels' lead at the break to 17-14.

The game became more open and the play more enterprising as the second half progressed.

Prop Abraham Pole rumbled over from close to the tryline to put Moana Pasifika back in front 17-14 in the 48th minute.

But their lead was shortlived as Rebels fullback Reece Hodge slid through a gap to score out wide five minutes later.

The try of the game around the hour mark pushed the hosts out to a decisive 26-17 lead.

The Rebels secured a turnover near their tryline — five passes and 80m later, wing Andrew Kellaway was over in the corner.

Into the last 10 minutes, Moana Pasifika should have scored a length-of-the-field try of their own but Lincoln McClutchie had the ball knocked loose by Rebels first-five Carter Gordon as he was diving over the tryline.

A 76th-minute try from wing Timoco Tavatavanawai, a persistent threat with ball in hand, gave Moana Pasifika a glimmer of hope.

That chance of snatching a dramatic victory remained with time up after Rebels centre Ray Nu'u was sent off for a high shot on first-five Christian Leali'ifano.

But McClutchie failed to find touch from the resultant penalty, allowing the gleeful Rebels to celebrate their third win of the season.