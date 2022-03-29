Brodie Retallick has suffered an injury blow. Photo / Photosport

Chiefs lock Brodie Retallick has been ruled out for several weeks after suffering a broken thumb over the weekend.

Retallick left the field after 30 minutes during the Chiefs' loss to the Crusaders last Saturday, and didn't return.

He announced the injury on his Instagram account on Monday night, posting a photo of an x-ray with the caption: "Broken thumb from the weekend, pretty frustrating but will be back soon."

The Chiefs medical team today confirmed the diagnosis and that Retallick is expected to be sidelined for six to eight weeks.

Brodie Retallick said the injury was "pretty frustrating". Photo / Instagram/@brodie_retallick

The news will be a major blow for the Chiefs, with Retallick starting every match of the season so far after returning from a two-year stint in Japan with the Kobelco Steelers.

Clayton McMillan's side was already recently impacted by a Covid-19 outbreak, which infected more than half the team.

The Chiefs have depth at lock and will now rely on young All Blacks Josh Lord and Tupou Vaa'i, as well as Naitoa Ah Kuoi. The other lock options are Laghlan McWhannell and Mitchell Brown, but both were unavailable last week.

The injury timeframe should allow Retallick to return in time for the All Blacks' test series against Ireland in July.