The Brumbies beat the Chiefs 38-28 at FMG Stadium Waikato. Video / Sky Sport

Brumbies 38

Chiefs 28

The Brumbies might just be the real deal.

We will know more in the coming weeks, when a favourable draw allows the Brumbies to host the Crusaders and Blues, the two best New Zealand sides, in Canberra.

But having knocked over three Kiwi teams in succession, the Chiefs the latest victims in Hamilton on Saturday night, the Brumbies can now be anointed title contenders.

That's not a statement you could make about any other Australian team.

Super Rugby Pacific's inaugural season has plenty of twists and turns to come but with the Blues leading the way and the Brumbies sitting two points back in second, no one could begrudge those front-runners contesting the maiden decider.

The Brumbies know their game, they vary their balanced threats and they are clearly well coached.

Just as they did against the Hurricanes and Highlanders, the Brumbies' physical forward pack set the tone against the Chiefs.

Through furiously contesting the breakdown, applying consistent counter-ruck pressure, playing off their strong set piece and vaunted lineout maul, the visitors made life difficult from the outset.

The Chiefs had their moments. They looked best when the likes of All Blacks hooker Samisoni Taukei'aho, Pita Gus Sowakula and Quinn Tupaea punched through the line.

Tupaea in particular impressed in his return to second five-eighth – after filling in on the left wing in the past two weeks – by bumping off defenders and getting his hands free. One offload set up midfield partner Alex Nankivell's sixth try of the season.

Jonah Lowe did his best to spark the Chiefs but too often mistakes at crucial times stunted attacking momentum which has been a familiar theme of an increasingly frustrating season.

Much of those issues can be attributed to the Brumbies, though, with their defensive line speed closing down the Chiefs' time and space.

Chiefs backline directors Bryn Gatland and Kaleb Trask battled in the face of that pressure, with their exits not up to scratch.

Wallabies halfback Nic White delivered an influential display to claim the opening try and assert his influence through the Brumbies' vastly superior kicking game.

The Brumbies deserved to turn 18-14 in front at halftime. They extended that advantage through powerful centre Len Ikitau to lead 28-14 midway through the second half.

The Chiefs responded through Sowakula to close within seven points but there would be no fairy-tale comeback as the Brumbies continued to prove their clinical finishing ability by scoring almost every time they ventured into the strike zone.

Brumbies replacement hooker Billy Pollard put the result beyond doubt with 10 minutes remaining when he loomed up outside in-form loose forward Rob Valetini. By the finish, four tries each did not tell the tale of the Brumbies' dominance.

The Chiefs aren't yet in danger of slipping out of contention but with their three-match win streak broken and having now suffered three home losses to the Crusaders, Blues and Brumbies, their credentials are taking a serious hit.

Their run home - Rebels away, Force at home and the Drua in Fiji - is not overly daunting and reinforcements in the form of Brad Weber, Josh Ioane and Brodie Retallick are on the verge of returning.

In terms of the best teams in the competition, though, the Chiefs are not in the Brumbies' league. The manner of their fourth defeat is testament to that.

Brumbies 38 (Nic White, Folau Fainga'a, Len Ikitau, Billy Pollard tries; Noah Lolesio 3 cons, 4 pens)

Chiefs 28 (Alex Nankivell, Cortez Ratima, Pita Gus Sowakula, Naitoa Ah Kuoi tries; Bryn Gatland 2 cons, Kaleb Trask 2 cons)

HT: 18-14