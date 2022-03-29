The Blues beat Moana Pasifika 32-19 at Mt. Smart. Video / Sky Sport

Four days on from their historic golden point Super Rugby success, Moana Pasifika delivered another stirring display to seriously rattle the Blues in the first edition of the cross-town rivalry.

After stunning the Hurricanes at Mt Smart Stadium last Friday night, Moana Pasifika rolled out a completely revamped team featuring 11 debutants for the Blues.

Despite those widespread changes, Moana's spirit and belief were identical. Their depth performed admirably too. And their first genuine crowd responded with a buoyant atmosphere to ride their every hit, carry, try.

The Blues, arriving with one starter from the team that defeated the Highlanders in Dunedin last Saturday, were in control as they led 19-0 late in the first half before Moana Pasifika launched their now infamous comeback.

Moana Pasifika hooker Luteru Tolai nabbed a try just before the break – one of many in the match from lineout drives - to spark the crowd into life, and the home side emerged from the sheds breathing fire for the second half.

Solomona Kata, playing on the ground he featured regularly for the Warriors, was held up. Minutes later prop Abraham Pole scored on debut to inspire a surge in belief. Had Tolai not been denied his brace for a double movement, the result could well have been different.

With the Blues firmly on the backfoot All Blacks prop Nepo Laulala opened the door further for Moana after copping a red card for his shoulder to the head clean out in the 58th minute.

When Moana wing Tomasi Alosio scored a brilliant try from Lincoln McClutchie's cross-field kick, Aaron Mauger's men closed to 24-19 with 20 minutes remaining. Despite their one man advantage, this time Moana could not land the killer blow.

Moana botched a lineout 10 minutes out from the Blues line; All Blacks halfback Finlay Christie snuck over and Stephen Perofeta converted a penalty to save the Blues' blushes.

Stephen Perofeta in action for the Blues. Photo / Photosport

While they couldn't find the composure to close out this match, Moana outscored the Blues in the second half and again proved they are here to challenge.

In many respects this was not a true reflection of the Blues. The three-day turnaround forced Leon MacDonald to hand many of his fringe prospects game time, and in the end they did just enough to escape with a five-tries-to-three victory.

It was a close run thing, though, that will offer invaluable lessons to many green prospects.

There were familiar themes for Moana Pasifika in the first half their discipline putting them on the backfoot and defence keeping them in the contest.

Without captain Sekope Kepu, the scrum was Moana's biggest issue with Alex Hodgman gaining several penalties against his opposite, Joe Apikotoa.

Moana Pasifika spent much of the first spell kicking out of their own half and picking out the Blues back three. There was a clear reluctance to kick the ball out, with Hawke's Bay playmaker McClutchie seemingly determined to avoid the sideline.

These tactics gave dangerous Blues fullback Jacob Ratumaitavuki-Kneepens and Talea ample opportunity to counter attack. Moana's kick chase line was fractured at times but they largely held firm.

The Blues' three first half tries came through pure weight of possession and pressure. Tamati Tua scored first after a well-placed kick from Tanielu Tele'a and former Hurricanes hooker Ricky Riccitelli claimed a double from close range.

The Blues could have claimed two more tries, with Talea shelling a cross-field kick from Perofeta and Taine Plumtree pushed into touch.

MacDonald's men move to 4-1 for the season and will now welcome back their regular starters for the return match against Moana Pasifika at Eden Park on Saturday.

That shapes as a vastly different prospect for Moana but, given their spirit thus far, another competitive performance appears well within their capabilities.

Moana Pasifika 19 (Luteru Tolai, Abraham Pole, Tomasi Alosio tries, D'Angelo Leuila con, Lincoln McClutchie con)

Blues 32 (Tamati Tua, Ricky Riccitelli 2, Luke Romano, Finlay Christie tries, Stephen Perofeta 2 con, pen)

HT: 5-19