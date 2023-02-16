Beauden Barrett has missed both pre-season matches. Photo / Photosport

The Blues remain hopeful Beauden Barrett will be fit for their season opener against the Highlanders in Dunedin next week despite sitting out both pre-season fixtures.

While the Blues will roll out 12 All Blacks in their initial starting team for the final pre-season hit-out against the Chiefs in Pukekohe on Friday night, Barrett won’t feature due to illness.

Influential lock/loose forward Tom Robinson (illness) and lock Sam Darry (knee) are other notable absences this week.

Barrett was present at the Blues season launch in central Auckland on Thursday but new Blues assistant coach Paul Tito confirmed the reasoning for his delayed start to the year.

“There’s a bit of illness going around,” Tito said. “They want to be playing but currently they’re unavailable so those three won’t be playing this weekend. Beauden has been ill all week.”

In a World Cup year the Blues may be cautious with Barrett’s return. Starting the season without a proper hit-out isn’t ideal from a contact conditioning perspective. The Blues will, however, be keen to utilise their All Blacks from the outset against the Highlanders.

Fellow All Blacks first five-eighth Richie Mo’unga is in the same situation after sitting out the Crusaders pre-season fixtures.

“We all know he’s a mature player these days. He’s been around a bit and knows his body better than most,” Tito said of Barrett. “They’ll make the right calls for what he needs. It is a big year for everyone. I’m sure we’ll manage him well. We need our best players on the park and he’s certainly one of those.”

Former New Zealand Māori and Hurricanes lock Tito has joined the Blues this season, replacing Ben Afeaki who linked with the New York-based Major League Rugby team, with a specific focus on improving their lineout.

“I’m thoroughly enjoying it. I’ve been really impressed with the environment. Everyone is well connected from the CEO through to the head coach. There’s been some good building blocks put in place the last few years. There’s a great bunch of guys who are willing to work hard for each other and try and be better than last year.”