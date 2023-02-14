Will Jordan's return date is still unknown. Photo / Getty

Dynamic All Blacks and Crusaders strike weapon Will Jordan appears destined to miss the start of the Super Rugby Pacific season, with no timeline yet attached to his anticipated comeback.

Jordan, who has scored 21 tries from as many tests since debuting in 2020, did not travel with the All Blacks on last year’s northern tour due to what was described as an inner ear issue at the time.

On the eve of this year’s Super Rugby season Jordan continues to struggle with a complaint now being labelled a “migraine-related condition”.

In a statement on Tuesday the Crusaders said related symptoms continue to settle and specialist opinion had confirmed they are not concussion related.

Crusaders coach Scott Robertson remained relatively upbeat about Jordan’s status but the 24-year-old will not feature in his side’s final pre-season hit out against the Hurricanes in Levin on Friday.

Jordan, therefore, seems highly unlikely to make his return in the Crusaders opening match against the Chiefs in Christchurch the following week. His comeback at this stage remains uncertain.

“It is a migraine it’s not concussion based,” Robertson said of the lethal fullback/wing. “It’s a day-to-day thing with him. He trains with us regularly. A lot of the conversations he has with the medical group are how he’s improving. He’s trending up which is great. When he’s back that’s for us to determine we’re unsure. We’ll just work with him and the medical group as best we can.

“There’s a lot of medical privacy but the broader view is he’s tracking well. He’s still got some touch in him. He’s made a couple of line breaks at training. He’s still got that side of it so his confidence is improving which is exciting for him.

“He’ll tell us when he’s ready.”

One week after suggesting New Zealand Rugby’s decision on the process to appoint the next All Blacks coach was imminent, Robertson has seemingly received the hard word to rein in his public comments on the pressing issue that looms over the Super Rugby season.

Twice asked for an update on the situation on Wednesday, Roberston would only say: “That’s a question for NZR I’ll leave that to them.”

Blues coach Leon MacDonald, widely believed to be on Robertson’s All Blacks coaching ticket after being included as a possible assistant coach in 2019 when Ian Foster secured the top job, downplayed the impact a pre-World Cup appointment could have.

“I don’t think it will be a distraction we’re pretty buried in what we’re doing here,” MacDonald said. “Do I have an opinion on it? Not really. I’m just watching like you guys and taking most of my information from the media. It is what it is, we’ll just carry on what we’re doing so it’s not really a big deal for us.”

The theme of this year’s Super Rugby season is much like the last, and the one before that.

After six straight titles from Robertson’s men, can anyone stop the Crusaders head coach signing off his tenure with another championship in Richie Mo’unga and Sam Whitelock’s final campaigns, too?

Of the leading contenders the Blues, who lost last year’s one-sided final at Eden Park after winning 15 straight matches, and the Chiefs seem well placed to mount serious challenges.

“You’ve got to be at your very best to beat the Crusaders on the big occasions,” MacDonald said. “They play at their best in the big games. That’s their strength, and that was a lesson for us. The Chiefs have had a lot of success against them and we tasted success last year. We just know we’ve got to keep growing.

“We’re not just focusing on the Crusaders because that would be a bit foolish. There’s a lot of very good teams out there that can trip you up on the way. We’re making sure we’re working hard and paying attention to detail.”

Chiefs coach Clayton McMillan, approaching his third season leading the franchise, identified several objectives after falling to the Crusaders in last year’s semifinal in Christchurch.

“You’ve got to manage your squad really well over the course of the season to have the majority of your big guns playing, and playing well, at the backend,” McMillan said. “You’ve got to be growing your game the whole way through. To give yourself the absolute best chance of winning you’ve got to be playing your finals at home. It’s bloody hard to go anywhere else and win those games.”

Damian McKenzie’s return from his one season stint in Japan adds significant firepower to the Chiefs but McMillan is giving little away about whether the utility will start the season at first five-eighth, where Bryn Gatland and Josh Ioane are alternatives, or fullback.

“He’s looking good. He brings a lot of energy and x-factor to the environment. You put him in any team he’s going to be an asset. It’s helpful to have him, but we can’t rely on him either. We expect other guys that have maybe had the excuse of being a little inexperienced in previous seasons to stand up and make his job easier.

“In terms of where he’ll play it’s a bit of a lottery at this stage. He’s got a skill set that other guys don’t necessarily have. That applies to both positions so we’ll see.”