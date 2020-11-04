Website of the Year

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Sport|Rugby

Super Rugby: Gregor Paul - Australians back, Pacific teams in as plans for 2022 take shape

4 minutes to read

Super Rugby is set to welcome back five Australian teams in 2022, as well as a team from Fiji and Moana Pasifika. Photos / Getty Images

Gregor Paul
By:

Sports writer

Super Rugby is on track to return to its original 12-team format in 2022 and will comprise five teams each from New Zealand and Australia, as well as Pasifika Moana and Fiji.

After months of

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.