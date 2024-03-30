The Blues Women team have worked their way to the top of the table after a classy away victory against Chiefs Manawa this afternoon. Video / Sky Sport

The Blues Women have handed Chiefs Manawa their first loss of the season, running out to a 40-26 win in Hamilton.

- The visitors opened the scoring early with a try through Aldora Itunu in the 11th minute.

- The Blues led 28-14 at halftime, scoring three tries in 15 minutes to hold a comfortable lead.

- Maiakawanakaulani Roos extended the lead early in the second half when a behind-the-back flick pass from a Chiefs player fell into her hands just metres from the try line.

- The Chiefs hit back with tries through Krystal Murray and Chelsea Semple, but the Blues had the final say through Cheyenne Tuli-Fale