Super Rugby Aupiki delayed after Covid-19 cases in Blues squad

The Blues in action last year. Photo / Photosport

New Zealand Rugby has made the decision to delay the start of Super Rugby Aupiki after positive Covid-19 cases in the Blues squad.

NZ Rugby confirmed the Blues have several players in isolation, preventing them from taking the field this weekend.

The Chiefs Manawa, Hurricanes Poua and Matatū will now play a game of three halves this Saturday.

The revised format for the inaugural women's competition will see the round robin fixtures played across the three match-days currently scheduled, Thursday 10 March, Tuesday 15 March and Sunday 20 March, with a winner crowned based on competition points.

Chris Lendrum, NZR general manager of professional rugby & performance, said with the evolving Covid-19 landscape this move is best for the competition.

"Clubs are currently managing and mitigating the exposure to Covid-19 in their teams and will relocate to their Taupō bubbles this week as planned.

"Our hope is that by delaying the start of the competition for an extra few days we'll see players able to return into the environment after recovering from Covid-19, and Super Rugby Aupiki will play out in the bubble.

"This delay and tweak to format gives us the best opportunity to see our teams and players compete in what is a crucial competition for women's rugby in New Zealand."

A Blues spokesperson said they are thankful for the delay to the start of the competition.

"This should allow most of our players to be available for next week's first round of games. The Blues players and staff who are unaffected will travel to Taupō and go into their bubble to await the arrival of other players after they are cleared."

Super Rugby Aupiki match days

• Saturday, March 5 - Owen Delany Park, Taupō: Game of three halves - Chiefs Manawa v Hurricanes Poua v Matatū

• Thursday, March 10 – FMG Stadium Waikato, Hamilton

• Tuesday, March 15 – FMG Stadium Waikato, Hamilton

• Sunday, March 20 – FMG Stadium Waikato, Hamilton

*Draw and kick-off times TBA.