Voyager 2022 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Sport|Rugby

Super Rugby Aupiki: Black Ferns sisters Alana and Chelsea Bremner go head-to-head in Chiefs Manawa v Matatū clash

Bonnie Jansen
By
4 mins to read
Chelsea Bremner of Chiefs Manawa and Alana Bremner of Matatū. Photo / Photosport

Chelsea Bremner of Chiefs Manawa and Alana Bremner of Matatū. Photo / Photosport

Step aside Barrett brothers, the Bremner sisters are the new show in Super Rugby and they’ll go head-to-head this weekend in round three of Aupiki.

Other than battling as children in the backyard, Alana Bremner

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Sport