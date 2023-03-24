The Chiefs Manawa are out to defend their Super Rugby Aupiki title. Photo / Getty

There’s no need to change a winning formula as the Chiefs Manawa gun for a second straight Super Rugby Aupiki title.

The Chiefs host Matatū in Hamilton tomorrow afternoon in the Aupiki grand final, having followed their 3-0 season in 2022 with a 4-0 record in 2023 to be favourites to complete another perfect campaign.

As a result of their winning run, head coach Crystal Kaua told the Herald her team won’t change for the final.

“Our starting lineup will remain the same, they’ve done a job for us every week and the players we have coming off the bench have big impact and we look forward to seeing them come on and do the damage as well,” said Kaua.

“We need to focus on ourselves and how we deliver in the key areas for us and read what’s happening in front of us.”

Manawa captain Kennedy Simon told the Herald it would be “incredible” to etch their name on the trophy for a second year straight and be the only name present on that silverware.

“We understand what’s going on and we’re just trying to put a good product out there,” said Simon. “We want to inspire the next generation and that’s always the goal.”

But it won’t come easy for the top qualified squad, as they gear up to face the South Island’s Matatū, who went from not winning a match in 2022 to hustling for a spot in this year’s finals.

“We know that they’re passionate, we know that they’re going to send everything they have at us,” Simon said.

“What we’re looking at is making sure we have each other’s back, execute our skill set and just play some calm, fast, rugby.”

The teams met two weeks ago, with the Chiefs winning 46-38, and Kaua expects another close game.

“Every time we’ve played them it’s been a bit of an arm-wrestle so we’re definitely expecting that this time.

“We know that kicking the ball to Renee Holmes [Matatū's fullback] isn’t going to be a good thing for us.

“A lot of their tries have come from counter-attacks so we know that their back three are a threat, but so are ours, so we look forward to that back three battle.”

The Chiefs haven’t only been on the field this week to prepare for the occasion.

“We’ve focused on service and acts of kindness,” said Simon. “All of the girls have gotten out into their communities and done something special for someone.”

The 26-year-old Black Fern said the team are about connection and belonging, while Kaua added that they are “a connected bunch who care about each other, so I’m excited to see that under pressure”.

The defending champions are calling on their community to “fill our seats” this afternoon.

“There is a huge opportunity in women’s rugby right now, and in women’s sport, I would love to see our people there behind us,” said Kaua.

“There’s nothing like a home crowd.

“This is our house and this is our whare and we want to feel that on the weekend.”