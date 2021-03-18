Super Rugby Aotearoa 2021: The most underrated player in New Zealand rugby

Not required by the All Blacks since 2017, and with few able to make positional switches as seamlessly, there is one player in Super Rugby Aotearoa who deserves higher praise – and possibly, a return to higher honours, writes Liam Napier.

David Havili may be the most underrated player in New Zealand rugby.

Plenty was made of Leicester Fainga'anuku's spectacular finish against the Chiefs in Christchurch last week – a try that should not have stood after the Crusaders winger's foot touched the ground out of play.

Much less praise, however, has been directed Havili's way for giving Fainga'anuku the opportunity to score.

The first point to acknowledge here is Havili played second five-eighth against the Chiefs, with Scott Robertson preferring him to rookie Dallas McLeod.

Second-five is by far Havili's best position. Israel Dagg, Havili's good friend, suggested Havili hates playing in the midfield, as opposed to fullback.

With an irrepressible talent such as Will Jordan in the Crusaders ranks, though, it makes perfect sense for Robertson to find any way to get them both on the park at the same time.

Few players in world rugby could make such a seamless switch from fullback to second-five. Jordie Barrett is one, Charles Piutau probably another. Australia's Dane Haylett-Petty could pull it off a notch below while England's Owen Farrell could play fullback if needed, but few others spring to mind from the northern game.

It's hardly surprising. Fullback and second-five are completely different roles, usually requiring different body shapes and skill sets.

Imagine Damian McKenzie, Jordan or Cheslin Kolbe attempting to survive the relentless midfield highway.

David Havili of the Crusaders celebrates a try. Photosport

In modern times New Zealand second-fives have traditionally been used to punch forward – think Ma'a Nonu, Sonny Bill Williams, Ngani Laumape. Those players all have other skills, too - Nonu was among the best distributing midfielders in the game at his peak - but they all possess power to provide the backline thrust.

Times are changing, with the Blues favouring Harry Plummer as another playmaking option from second-five and Anton Lienert-Brown bringing subtly and footwork to the role.

On the whole, though, midfield still demands an imposing, physical presence.

While Havili doesn't necessarily offer the typically big midfield body he again showcased his breadth of skills against the Chiefs last week. In setting up Fainga'anuku from first receiver, with Richie Mo'unga perched in behind him, Havili also proved his ability to take pressure off the lead playmaker.

In the build up to Fainga'anuku's try, Havili first made the decision not to throw the long ball into the defensive rushing midfield's clutches.

Havili's dummy fooled Chiefs midfielder Quinn Tupaea, who drifted off allowing a one-on-one attacking shot. Havili made the most of this chance by pushing off Etene Nanai-Seturo with a superb Cory Jane-esque fend to break through the line. Havili's pace carried him to the 22 where he then had the vision and skill to hit Fainga'anuku on the left wing at full pace.

All this from his unfavoured position.

David Havili gets an offload away during a Sky Super Rugby Aotearoa clash against the Chiefs. Photosport

Prior to last week's game Robertson described Havili as "probably the best utility back in the world" - yet he hasn't been required by the All Blacks since 2017 when he played five matches, including three tests.

Havili's early-season form is all the more remarkable given he has fully recovered from emergency bowel surgery that threatened to end his career at this stage last year.

It's clear no matter where he plays, Havili is savouring every chance he gets.

From fullback there is no more poised and composed character in the New Zealand game. And from second-five, Havili continues to prove he can do the job.

The 26-year-old's value to the Crusaders is clear in his role as vice-captain, and he also led Tasman to last year's provincial crown.

Come 2023, the All Blacks will inevitably try and squeeze Warriors skipper Roger Tuivasa-Sheck into their World Cup squad once he makes the switch to the Blues next season.

Havili would have every right to feel miffed if that comes at his expense.

Should Robertson again select him at second-five this week Havili faces a difficult task containing Rieko Ioane against the Blues at Eden Park.

But he could, at present, do little more to state his case.