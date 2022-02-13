Voyager 2021 media awards
SportUpdated

Super Bowl LVI: A Kiwi novice's guide to Los Angeles Rams-Cincinnati Bengals

5 minutes to read
The Rams will be playing in their house when they face the Bengals in the Super Bowl. Photo / Getty

Paul Catmur
By
Paul Catmur

Columnist and host of Truth & Soul Podcast

Paul Catmur breaks down what you need to know for the big game.

The Game

Why watch a game we don't even play?

While the rules of American Football may take some getting used to

