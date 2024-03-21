Macauley Jones' Camaro will feature SpongeBob SquarePants-inspired designs in Melbourne.

SpongeBob Squarepants will soon make his Australian Supercars “debut”, with the beloved Nickelodeon character to adorn the livery of Macauley Jones’ car at the Melbourne SuperSprint.

As part of a blockbuster weekend that sees both Supercars and Formula 1 racing at Albert Park, Jones’ Camaro will be covered in a one-off SpongeBob-inspired design.

The move comes in celebration of the 25-year anniversary of SpongeBob SquarePants.

“I have fond memories of watching SpongeBob SquarePants and Patrick Star from when I was younger,” said Jones. “I loved watching the show, but this is a whole different ball game.

“They say don’t meet your childhood heroes - but what about putting them on your race car?

“In the iconic words of SpongeBob SquarePants, ‘I’m ready!’”

The Supercars weekend at Albert Park will see four races from Thursday evening, as well as Formula 1’s Australian Grand Prix on Sunday evening (NZ time).