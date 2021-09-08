Voyager 2021 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Sport

Skiing: Alice Robinson playing catch up due to lockdown ahead of biggest season

5 minutes to read
Alice Robinson in action. Photo / Photosport

Alice Robinson in action. Photo / Photosport

Matt Brown
By:

New Zealand ski racer Alice Robinson has lost about three weeks of on-snow training due to lockdown as she prepares for the biggest season of her young career.

But her team are confident the 19-year-old

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.