Silver Ferns WA Whitney Souness during the Constellation Cup netball test. Photo / Photosport.

Silver Ferns 53

Australia 50

The Silver Ferns have edged Australia in the fourth Constellation Cup test in Auckland.

The Ferns produced a dramatic fourth-quarter comeback to outscore Australia 15-9 and complete a 53-50 win.

The series finishes 2-2, but Australia holds onto the Constellation Cup, courtesy of goal differential.

