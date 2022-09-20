New Zealand and Jamaica will play a reduced two-match series. Photosport

Silver Ferns coach Dame Noeline Taurua doesn't have too much sympathy for the reshuffled Jamaican side ahead of the opening Taini Jamison Trophy clash in Auckland tonight.

The Sunshine Girls were set to arrive in Auckland last Friday for the series, but they didn't receive essential travel paperwork until Sunday, forcing the series to be shortened and played in Auckland.

Initial matches in Hamilton were changed to two tests, with the first set for tonight at the North Shore's Eventfinda Stadium and the second tomorrow at Pulman Arena in Takanini.

Seven of the Sunshine Girls touched down in Auckland, with the remaining five members not making it to New Zealand due to passport issues.

They've had to call in former international Carla Borrego who retired in 2016, as well as having their coach Connie Francis, who last played in 2003, on the bench. Romelda Aiken George has also joined the squad from Australia after giving birth just six weeks ago.

"Am I sorry for them? No. There's things they need to take responsibility for," Taurua told NZME.

"I feel sorry for Netball New Zealand if I'm going to be honest and the financial strain that they are going to put on us because we've had to change the test."

Taurua said there was still a lot riding on the series.

"They've come off a really successful Commonwealth Games campaign that they need to be probably riding on the coattails of," she added.

"What's really important with this series is that we're currently ranked number two and it's really important for us to chip closer to Australia. Jamaica are number three as well and that makes a difference in our positioning heading into the World Cup and where we are in those pools. There's a lot on the line alongside us being better, those rankings are really important."

Jamaica is already missing some firepower for the series.

Goal shooter Jhaniele Fowler and goal keeper Shamera Sterling are absent as they are tied up with university requirements. Also missing from the side which earned silver at the Commonwealth Games are Kadie-Ann Dehaney, Jodi-Ann Ward and Shanice Beckford who are nursing injuries.

Jamaican coach Francis told NZME she never contemplated borrowing Silver Ferns or ANZ Premiership players and is upbeat that at least nine players will be available for tonight's first test.

Netball New Zealand CEO Jennie Wyllie said a lot of work has gone into planning the reschedule series over the past few days in terms of accommodation, venue bookings and logistics. Netball New Zealand are set to lose money from the reduced series.

"There's been a series of things we'll need to review at the conclusion of this alongside Jamaica and World Netball," Wyllie said

"The key thing now is get these games done and have a look at this in the cold light of day and learn from it because we certainly don't want to be in this position again."

World Netball will reportedly launch a full investigation into the series.

Silver Ferns: Ameliaranne Ekenasio (c), Sulu Fitzpatrick (vc), Maddy Gordon, Kate Heffernan, Kelly Jury, Phoenix Karaka, Grace Nweke, Mila Reuelu-Buchanan, Te Paea Selby-Rickit, Whitney Souness, Elle Temu, Maia Wilson.

Jamaica: Shimona Nelson (c), Latanya Wilson (vc), Gezelle Allison, Carla Borrego, Mischa Creary, Abbeygail Linton, Abigale Sutherland, Adean Thomas, Romelda Aiken-George, Connie Francis (player-coach).