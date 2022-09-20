Voyager 2022 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Sport

Silver Ferns netball series: No sympathy from Noeline Taurua as Jamaica coach Connie Francis might be forced to play

NZ Herald
3 mins to read
New Zealand and Jamaica will play a reduced two-match series. Photosport

New Zealand and Jamaica will play a reduced two-match series. Photosport

Silver Ferns coach Dame Noeline Taurua doesn't have too much sympathy for the reshuffled Jamaican side ahead of the opening Taini Jamison Trophy clash in Auckland tonight.

The Sunshine Girls were set to arrive in

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.