Former cricketer Shane Warne died after a suspected heart attack after a history of heart issues. Photo / Getty Images

Controversial chef Pete Evans has immediately pounced on Shane Warne's death to continue to push his unorthodox health views.

Vision of the 49-year-old former judge of My Kitchen Rules speaking about the cricket legend's death of a suspected heart attack in a Thailand hotel room has begun circulating online.

"Shane Warne was an amazing cricket player for sure … [it's] sad," Evans said, allegedly during a public Zoom call. "Who knows what the reasons behind this are and I can't comment on it.

"However, so many doctors I've interviewed have been screaming for the last year-and-a-half, saying the vaccines are going to cause death like we've never seen across the planet.

Anti-vaxxer Pete Evans has made controversial comments about Shane Warne's death. Photo / Getty Images

"And they're all predicting we're not going to see the outcomes of this — or the real side effects — for the next three to five years. We're witnessing it happening with athletes on field and there's a reason behind that."

Anti-vax trolls also targeted the comments sections of Facebook posts from media outlets reporting Warne's death on Saturday.

They were also prevalent on Twitter as they referenced fellow Australian cricket great Rod Marsh, who suffered a heart attack and died on Friday.

"Both dead within one day of each other Shane's last tweet was about Rod Marsh's death. Vaccine injury or coincidence?" one person tweeted.

Shane Warne's death has been hijacked by anti-vaxxers. Photo / Supplied

"You really have to wonder if the vaccines killed Rod Marsh and Shane Warne, and if you dismiss it more fool you," wrote another.

"He was killed by the vax. You are a moron, an evil moron at that if you 'don't see it'," added a third."

Other users were quick to slam the "shameful" opportunism.

"PSA. People had heart attacks before the vaccine and they will have them after the vaccine! Shane Warne died of a suspected heart attack," one posted.

"It's not even confirmed yet, but anti-vaxxers are already signing his death certificate. It's shameful and disgusting."

Another added: "You people are disgusting ... Get in the bin."

It comes as new claims from Thai police revealed Warne was suffering chest pains before he left Australia for Koh Samui.

Police Colonel Yuthana Sirisombat told reporters on Saturday night Waren's family had informed them of the late cricket legend's history of heart disease and asthma and their concern about his health before he left Australia last week.

The 52-year-old had recently "seen a doctor about his heart", Sirisombat said.

Floral tributes are seen resting at the base of the Shane Warne statue outside the Melbourne Cricket Ground. Photo / Getty Images

Colonel Sirisombat said it was these family revelations — and a review of CCTV footage — that led police to rule out any foul play in the father-of-three's death.

Warne's body has been sent to Suratthani Hospital for an autopsy, as his family fights for it to be returned to Australia as soon as possible.